Greece officially represents Egypt in Qatar

The newspaper quoted a statement by the Greek Foreign Ministry as saying "Following the completion of the relevant negotiations, an agreement was signed a short while ago between Greece and the Arab Republic of Egypt on the diplomatic representation of Egypt in Qatar by the Greek Embassy in Doha." The statement continues: "The agreement enters into force immediately and covers diplomatic, administrative and consular affairs."

