Global Banks, Exchanges Refusing Qatari Riyals Amid Crisis

Numerous global banks and currency exchanges are refusing to deal in Qatari riyals amid the ongoing diplomatic spat in the Gulf, financial institutions told Arab News. Qatar's currency has been under pressure following the June 5 move by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain to cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha, accusing it of backing terrorism.

