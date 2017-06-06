German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabrie...

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel accuses Trump of stirring Gulf conflict involving Qatar

Tuesday Read more: The Peninsula

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel gives a press conference with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara, on June 5, 2017. AFP / Adem Altan Berlin: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday accused US President Donald Trump of stirring up conflicts in the Middle East and risking a new arms race as Qatar's neighbours cut ties with Doha.

Chicago, IL

