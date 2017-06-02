Foreign Minister sends message to Sudanese counterpart
Doha: Foreign Minister H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has sent a written message to the Foreign Minister of Sudan Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour pertaining to the relations between the two brotherly countries.
