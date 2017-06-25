Festive mood prevails across Qatar as people flooded streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Festive mood was permeated throughout the country yesterday as hypermarkets, malls and other places saw huge crowds having last minute preparation for a grand Eid Al Fitr celebration today. Retail shops, restaurants, beauty salons and hypermarkets claim that Eid related businesses was thriving similar to previous years, regardless of the blockade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC