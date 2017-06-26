Festive beginning for Philippine Inde...

Festive beginning for Philippine Independence Day Celebrations

Read more: The Peninsula

A festive mood infused with patriotic fervour prevailed among hundreds of Filipinos who flocked the opening of the Philippine Independence Day Celebrations yesterday at City Centre Rotana Doha. Among the attendees were members of more than 40 community organisations under the umbrella of United Filipino Organisations in Qatar who joined the parade witnessed by Philippine Ambassador Alan L Timbayan, Labour Attach David Des Dicang, UFOQ Chairman Ressie Fos, embassy officials and guests.

Chicago, IL

