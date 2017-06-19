Expulsion of Qataris from Gulf states comes into effect
The deadline for Qataris to leave neighboring Gulf Arab states has come into effect as the diplomatic st... . In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, Qatari and other nationals queue at the check in counters of the Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC