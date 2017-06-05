Etihad to Suspend Flights to Qatar Am...

Etihad to Suspend Flights to Qatar Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Rift in Gulf

In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic rift in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday announced that it will cancel all flights to Qatar. In an official announcement, the airline declared that all flights to and from Doha will be suspended, starting June 6. However, the airline notified that all flights on June 5 will operate as scheduled.

Chicago, IL

