Etihad Airways to suspend flights to ...

Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday

2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice. The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart at 02:45 local time on Tuesday, the airline's spokesman said in an email.

