Empire State Building lit in Qatar Airways colours to mark 10 years of service
DOHA: Qatar Airways has celebrated 10 years of unparalleled service to the United States by illuminating the Empire State Building in its signature burgundy and white colours. The airline will continue its celebrations with a series of activities including, special offers from the US to more than 100 destinations worldwide, as well as bonus Qmiles for Privilege Club frequent flyer members.
