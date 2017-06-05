Emirati diplomat to AP: 'Nothing to negotiate' with Qatar

Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut dipl... DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - A top Emirati diplomat said Wednesday "there's nothing to negotiate" with Qatar over a growing diplomatic dispute about the energy-rich nation's alleged funding of terror groups, signaling Arab countries trying to isolate it won't back down. Speaking in a rare interview, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told The Associated Press that Qatar has "chosen to ride the tiger of extremism and terrorism" and now needed to pay the price.

