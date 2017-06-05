Egyptians in Qatar fear being swept up in Gulf crisis
Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate a diplomatic crisis in which Arab countries have cut dipl... Prosecutor says operator turned Oakland warehouse into a "deathtrap" that led to the deaths of 36 people in a massive blaze during a party on Dec. 2. Prosecutor says operator turned Oakland warehouse into a "deathtrap" that led to the deaths of 36 people in a massive blaze during a party on Dec. 2. Investment in the nation's crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure was supposed to be an area where President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats could work together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC