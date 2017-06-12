Egyptian hard-line preacher Wagdy Gho...

Egyptian hard-line preacher Wagdy Ghoneim (right) - Still image from "Qatar Funds Terrorism Video"

The 10-minute clip, entitled "Qatar Funds Terror," was posted by Mirage TV on Youtube and Twitter. The report cited Egyptian hard-line preachers Wagdy Ghoneim and Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who are wanted in their home country for inciting terrorism, and Qatari Abd Al-Rahman al-Nuaimi, who is accused by the U.S. Treasury of transferring $600,000 to al-Qaeda in 2013.

Chicago, IL

