Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday. "The Qatari ambassador was summoned today and given formal notification of the expiry of his accreditation as an ambassador to Egypt, and was given 48 hours to leave the country," a statement from the foreign ministry said.
