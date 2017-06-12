Dublin welcomes first Qatar Airways f...

Dublin welcomes first Qatar Airways flight from Doha

Read more: Business World

Dublin yesterday welcomed the first Qatar Airways flight from Doha, inaugurating the new daily service that connects Dublin to more than 150 destinations worldwide. To celebrate this special occasion, the award-winning airline flew its new-generation Airbus A350 aircraft to Dublin, giving VIP guests and key media the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art aircraft.

