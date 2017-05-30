Dubai stock index drops 0.6 pct in op...

Dubai stock index drops 0.6 pct in opening minutes after Qatar rift

Dubai's stock index dropped 0.7 percent in the first 10 minutes of trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The Gulf Cooperation Council states do little merchandise trade with each other, instead relying on imports from outside the region, and Qatari investment in the other GCC stock markets is believed to be tiny, no more than a few percent of total capitalisation.

Chicago, IL

