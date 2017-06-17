Djibouti, Eritrea in territorial dispute after Qatar peacekeepers leave
Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said Djibouti's military were "on alert" and that it had lodged complaints with the United Nations and the African Union. Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, later posted on Twitter: "I told Djibouti's Ambassador Idris Farah the AUC will send a delegation to Djibouti border to monitor developments, work with all parties."
