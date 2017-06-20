Did Trump Denounce Qatar Over Failed Business Deals?
What on earth made President Donald Trump identify Qatar - with its longstanding relationship with the US and host to 10,000 American military personnel on the biggest airbase in the Middle East - as a "funder of terrorism"? Did someone misinform him of Qatar's role in the region? Or was Mr Trump embittered because, as Qatari businessmen are asking themselves, a real estate deal between the future US president and Qatar's rulers fell through in 2010? Clayton Swisher, the investigative journalist who broke the Palestine Papers story in 2011 - detailing secret talks between the Israelis, the Palestine Authority and the Bush-era US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice - says that Mr Trump and his daughter Ivanka came to Qatar seven years ago.
