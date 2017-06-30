Correction to news reports appearing in Qatari media GENEVA - The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said Friday that it regrets the appearance of inaccurate accounts in Qatari media of a meeting held on Thursday between UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein and the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar at the United Nations in Geneva. While confirming the meeting did take place, the UN Human Rights Office said reports appearing in the Qatari media significantly distort the remarks of the High Commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.