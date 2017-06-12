Commentary: The Qatar embargo: Guyana...

Commentary: The Qatar embargo: Guyana and Suriname can't take sides

10 hrs ago

By Jansher Khan Guyana and Suriname can't take sides in the Sunni/Shia-Saudi led confrontation with Iran. Saudi Arabia is acting like the victim and exploiting the erratic leadership in Washington, DC, that wants to roll back most of Barack Obama's foreign policy achievements, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would like to see the Iran/EU/US nuclear agreement scrapped.

Chicago, IL

