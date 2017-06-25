Catholic Church in Spain accuses Qata...

Catholic Church in Spain accuses Qatar of meddling at historic mosque site

3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Barcelona: A battle over the ownership of the Mosque-Cathedral of Cordoba has erupted in bitter accusations of Qatari meddling and Church greed as a special commission last week began to investigate who owns the World Heritage site. A unique architectural symbol of the meeting of East and West, the UNESCO landmark has for years been at the centre of a fierce ownership battle, pitting the Catholic Church against an alliance of Muslim groups, secularists and regional officials who insist it should belong to the people.

