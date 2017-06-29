Can Sheikh Mohammad's Poetry Save Qatar?

He also advised Doha to return to its Arab surroundings stating the pathway was clear, and that the region's strategy was singular. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has urged Qatar to "return to the GCC fold" in a new poem published on his website and his Instagram account.

