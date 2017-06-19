Barclays and four bank chiefs face fr...

Barclays and four bank chiefs face fraud charges over 2008 crisis fundraising

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Barclays and four individuals, including former boss John Varley, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud relating to the bank's emergency fundraising during the financial crisis. The Serious Fraud Office said it had brought the charges against the bank itself as well as ex-chief executive Mr Varley, 61, Roger Jenkins, also 61, who is the former executive chairman of Investment Banking and Investment Management in the Middle East and North Africa for Barclays Capital, as well as two former senior executives, Thomas Kalaris, 61, and Richard Boath, 58. It said the charges relate to the bank's fundraising in 2008, which saw Barclays raise emergency capital from Qatari investors as the financial crisis sent the sector into meltdown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC