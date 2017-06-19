Barclays and former CEO John Varley f...

Barclays and former CEO John Varley face criminal charges over Qatar capital raise

The Serious Fraud Office charged Barclays and four former executives with "conspiracy to commit fraud" and with receiving "unlawful financial assistance" after a probe into a 2008 capital raising funded by Qatari investors. "The charges relate to Barclays Plc's capital raising arrangements with Qatar Holding LLC and Challenger Universal Ltd, which took place in June and October 2008," the SFO said.

