Barclays, 4 former execs charged with fraud over Qatar cash injection
The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office on Tuesday filed criminal charges against Barclays PLC and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis. The SFO charged the individuals and the bank with conspiracy to commit fraud.
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
