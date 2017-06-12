Bahrain lawyer arrested for suing over Qatar blockade
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa joined the blockade on Qatar along with other Gulf nations [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters] A prominent human rights lawyer in Bahrain has been arrested after launching a lawsuit against the government over its restrictions imposed on neighbouring Qatar. Issa Faraj Arhama al-Burshaid was detained after challenging Manama's sanctions, which include blocking Qataris from staying in the country along with other economic penalties.
