Bahrain cuts diplomatic ties to Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations. Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early today saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

