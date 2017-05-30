Bahrain cuts diplomatic ties to Qatar...

Bahrain cuts diplomatic ties to Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

Bahrain's Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement early Monday saying it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from the Qatari capital of Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period. The ministry's statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted.

Chicago, IL

