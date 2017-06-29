Asians stuck in Saudi after Qatari bosses ordered out
Asian migrants working as domestic staff and farmers are stranded in Saudi Arabia - potentially illegally - after their Qatari bosses were ordered out of the kingdom, a rights group said Wednesday. The workers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been left without accommodation and money, said the head of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Jun 13
|Retribution
|4
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC