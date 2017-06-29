Asians stuck in Saudi after Qatari bo...

Asians stuck in Saudi after Qatari bosses ordered out

2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Asian migrants working as domestic staff and farmers are stranded in Saudi Arabia - potentially illegally - after their Qatari bosses were ordered out of the kingdom, a rights group said Wednesday. The workers from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been left without accommodation and money, said the head of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee.

