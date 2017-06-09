As Donald Trump and Co squabbled about Qatar, stunned Qataris hunker down

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Beirut: It's Ramadan in the Middle East, but in the quiet streets and malls of the Qatari capital of Doha the reassuring routines of the annual fast have been interrupted by an incomprehensible shock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.