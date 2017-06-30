Artists show creativity in love of Qa...

Artists show creativity in love of Qatar and Emir

Doha: Qatari and resident artists from different art backgrounds have been competing to show love to the country and stress loyalty to HH the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani through their art works in a three-day event at Gulf Mall. The event attracted crowds to witness moments of creativity to produce art works that document the current times and show how everyone are coming together behind the wise leadership of HH the Emir.

Chicago, IL

