Array of Filipino festivals showcased...

Array of Filipino festivals showcased in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

The ongoing Philippine Independence Day Celebrations has brought a slice of the vast array of Philippine festivals through a dance competition which kicked off yesterday at City Centre Rotana Doha. Celebrated in every town and city yearly, festivals have been a magnet for Philippine tourism which is witnessing significant growth as Philippine Department of Tourism aggressively undertakes a number of initiatives to boost the sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Jun 13 Retribution 4
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,378 • Total comments across all topics: 282,070,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC