Arab states should give Qatar list of 'actionable' demands: Tillerson

13 hrs ago

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 13, 2017. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday the United States hopes that Arab countries involved in a diplomatic split with Qatar will soon present Doha a list of "reasonable and actionable" demands to move the crisis toward a resolution.

Chicago, IL

