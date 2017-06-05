Arab States Notified Administration B...

Arab States Notified Administration Before Cutting Ties with Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Weekly Standard

If the United States is making strides in the effort to more strictly vet foreign nationals coming into the United States who could seek to cause Americans harm, the White House doesn't want-or isn't able-to talk about it. President Donald Trump discusses current military operations with Gen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,668 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC