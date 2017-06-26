Arab official: Deploying Turkish troo...

Arab official: Deploying Turkish troops in Qatar is a declaration of war

13 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

"Erdogan regime has to understand that deploying troops in Qatar amid rift within the GCC is considered a declaration of war," said the official who asked to remain anonymous. He added that all the counties that severed ties with Qatar announced that they respect the tiny gulf Kingdom's sovereignty and the Military is not an option in this crisis.

Chicago, IL

