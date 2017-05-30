Analysts: Leaks could threaten Emirati diplomacy

The latest email leaks from the Hotmail account of the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, could threaten Emirati diplomacy and strain regional relations, analysts say. "If the leaked emails are proved to be genuine, they could become a source of stress for the UAE," Khalil Jahshan, executive director of the Arab Center Washington DC, told Al Jazeera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.