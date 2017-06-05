Amid pressure for Qatar to cut ties, Hamas delegation to visit Iran

Gaza's terrorist rulers also fear crisis will harm their efforts at reconciliation with Egypt, which controls Strip's southern border A senior Hamas official said Saturday that a delegation headed by the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh would visit Iran in the near future as the terror group struggles with a possible loss of its main source of international support According to the official, Osama Hamdan, the delegation will visit several other countries as well, though he did not provide details, the Hebrew language Walla news site reported. Hamadan's statement on Iran came as Qatar, one of the few foreign backers of Hamas, faces massive pressure from its Gulf neighbors to cut ties with the Islamic terror group.

