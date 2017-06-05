Airlines are starting to offer a luxury perk to the masses
A growing number of international airlines are offering free stopovers so that customers can visit two cities without paying for the extra airfare. Carriers including Wow Air, Icelandic Air, Finnair, Emirates, and Etihad, all offer lengthy stopovers as a free perk.
