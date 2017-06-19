A Cyberattack on Britain's House of Parliament
Britain's House of Parliament was the target of a cyberattack, a spokeswoman for the House of Commons confirmed Saturday, an incident that cut off remote email access and left some members unable to log into their accounts. The attack came late Friday night, but news was first made public the next morning when Liberal Democrat Chris Rennard tweeted a message calling for members with urgent messages to text him.
