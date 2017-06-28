5 planets to be visible in Qatar in July
According to accurate astronomical calculations by Qatar Calendar House , Qatar resident and all Arabic area countries will be seeing and observing five planets of our solar system close to the Moon in July 2017. During these astronomical phenomena we can seeing and observing planets with moon together, moreover guide for amateur astronomers to know map of sky during all month.
