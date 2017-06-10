1,000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean; 2 dead

Two migrants died in the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday during a rescue operation that saved more than 1,000 others who were attempting the dangerous crossing to Europe. Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish aid group, said that while two migrants perished in international waters off the Libyan coast, Proactiva and five other humanitarian organizations saved 1,058 migrants after intercepting several smugglers' boats.

