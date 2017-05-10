WISE Prize for Education Committee me...

WISE Prize for Education Committee meets in Doha

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

The World Innovation Summit for Education's WISE Prize for Education Committee met in Doha this week to prepare a short list of candidates which will be presented to the WISE Prize Jury who will make their final selection of the 2017 Laureate. The Laureate will be announced at the WISE 2017 Summit in Doha this November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC