WISE Prize for Education Committee meets in Doha
The World Innovation Summit for Education's WISE Prize for Education Committee met in Doha this week to prepare a short list of candidates which will be presented to the WISE Prize Jury who will make their final selection of the 2017 Laureate. The Laureate will be announced at the WISE 2017 Summit in Doha this November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC