Uso Uoeu U Uso U Uoeu U U O O - U O O...

Uso Uoeu U Uso U Uoeu U U O O - U O O OaO3OaO Uoeu O O Uoeo U Uoeu ...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar brought two healthcare experts from leading US universities to Doha to speak at WCM-Q's Grand Rounds series. Dr. Linnie M. Golightly of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, delivered a presentation on the latest travel medicine advice, explaining how healthcare professionals can help mitigate risks to the health of patients who travel abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC