Unlicensed nurseries in Qatar warned against operating from home
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs yesterday issued a warning to individuals or legal entities running activities similar to those carried by the nursery schools without licenses. The Ministry has warned all the individuals and the legal entities in the state from receiving children for holding activities similar to that of nursery schools, said the Ministry in its twitter handle recently.
