UNESCO to fire another volley at Isra...

UNESCO to fire another volley at Israel - on Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israel's ambassador to UNESCO Carmel Shama-Hacohen throws a copy of an anti-Israel resolution in the trash on Wed., October 26, 2016. The United Nations' cultural agency is set to pass a resolution on Tuesday - Israel's 69th Independence Day - that indicates rejection of the Jewish state's sovereignty in any part of Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC