Ukrainian Official Praises Qatar's Ef...

Ukrainian Official Praises Qatar's Efforts In Bringing Peace And Stability To Middle East

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergiy Kyslytsya hailed Qatar''s foreign policy its tireless efforts in bringing peace and stability to many countries in the Middle East, Qatar News Agency reported. "We applaud the great efforts and the wise policy of Qatar to bring peace and stability to many countries in the Middle East which is full of wars and armed conflicts which suffer from long lasting wars and disastrous armed conflicts," Kyslytsya told reporters on the sidelines of the 17th Doha Forum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC