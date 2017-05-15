Ukrainian Official Praises Qatar's Efforts In Bringing Peace And Stability To Middle East

Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergiy Kyslytsya hailed Qatar''s foreign policy its tireless efforts in bringing peace and stability to many countries in the Middle East, Qatar News Agency reported. "We applaud the great efforts and the wise policy of Qatar to bring peace and stability to many countries in the Middle East which is full of wars and armed conflicts which suffer from long lasting wars and disastrous armed conflicts," Kyslytsya told reporters on the sidelines of the 17th Doha Forum.

