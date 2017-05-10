'U...U O O O ' OaO U U O O U...O O U O O U U...U O U O O O O U U

'U...U O O O©' OaO U U O O U...O...

8 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Milaha, a Qatar-based maritime transport and logistics conglomerate, has launched a door-to-door shipping service between Qatar and UAE, and vice versa. Mainly targeting SMEs in the automotive spare parts, fashion retail, and the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods sectors, Milaha will use its own marine transport assets and logistics infrastructure to fulfil the service.

