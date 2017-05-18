U...O1U O O U O Uso O© O U O Usu...

U...O1U O O U O Uso O O U O Usu Uoe U U O O3O O UOEO1U O ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

The Doha International Family Institute , in collaboration with the Women, Family and Children's Department of the Arab League's General Secretariat, has held a consultative meeting to inform the development of an action plan for the implementation of the 'Platform of Action for the Family in the Arab Region within the Framework of Sustainable Development Goals '. The platform for action was adopted by the high-level Ministerial Conference on the Needs and Protection of the Arab Family in Light of Contemporary Changes, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC