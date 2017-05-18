U...O1U O O U O Uso O O U O Usu Uoe U U O O3O O UOEO1U O ...

The Doha International Family Institute , in collaboration with the Women, Family and Children's Department of the Arab League's General Secretariat, has held a consultative meeting to inform the development of an action plan for the implementation of the 'Platform of Action for the Family in the Arab Region within the Framework of Sustainable Development Goals '. The platform for action was adopted by the high-level Ministerial Conference on the Needs and Protection of the Arab Family in Light of Contemporary Changes, held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in February 2016.

