U...O U O2 U O O U U OaO Usuoeo O U U...U U Uoe Uoeo OaOaU... O U O Uso O ...

21 hrs ago

Qatar Career Development Center has successfully wrapped up the third edition of its Career Counselors Training Program. The annual event, organized in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Qatar, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, was tailored this year to provide level-specific training to independent school counselors.

Chicago, IL

