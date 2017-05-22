U...O OaU...O O Uoeo OaO O Usu O3U O U...O O1U...U Uoeo Oa O U U...U O Uso O ...

U...O OaU...O O Uoeo OaO O Usu O3U O ...

The IATA Cabin Operations Safety Conference , the pivotal global conference for cabin safety across the aviation industry, concluded its three-day programme last week in Doha, Qatar. Hosted by Qatar Airways, the event brought together more than 200 representatives from industry organisations across the globe, to gain insights and share cabin safety best practice.

