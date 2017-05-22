U...O OaU...O O Uoeo OaO O Usu O3U O U...O O1U...U Uoeo Oa O U U...U O Uso O ...
The IATA Cabin Operations Safety Conference , the pivotal global conference for cabin safety across the aviation industry, concluded its three-day programme last week in Doha, Qatar. Hosted by Qatar Airways, the event brought together more than 200 representatives from industry organisations across the globe, to gain insights and share cabin safety best practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC